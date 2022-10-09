CS asks graduating civil servants to serve flood-hit people in Sindh

Sindh Chief Secretary Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput on Saturday asked the officials of the provincial government to serve the public in the best possible manner while keeping in mind the sufferings of the underprivileged and poor communities during the massive flood calamity in the province.

He gave advice to this effect to the officers as he was speaking as the chief guest at the graduation ceremony of the first Senior Management Course (SMC) and fifth Civil Service Training Programme (CSTP) conducted under the aegis of the Sindh government held at the Sindh Government Officers’ Club in Clifton.

The CS said the training courses being conducted by the Sindh government should further be strengthened and updated to train the officers to come up to the expectations of the masses. He asked the graduating officers to share the sufferings and hardships of the people during the flood emergency and be sympathetic towards them to make the best possible efforts to resolve the problems of the calamity-hit people. He appreciated the hard work of the faculty to conduct courses for the provincial civil servants in order to maintain the standard of the training programmes.

Dr Rajput said that although the Training Management and Research (TMR) wing of the Sindh government was relatively a new organ of the provincial administration but it had launched remarkable training initiatives for the officers despite a shortage of resources. He greeted the graduating officers on the successful completion of their training and wished them success in their upcoming careers as public servants in the province.

Sindh government’s Secretary for TMR Wing, Rafiq Mustafa Sheikh, said the provincial government had collaborated with prestigious institutions like the Institute of Business Administration, Karachi, and the Centre for Economic Research in Pakistan, Lahore, to design training programmes for civil servants on the modern lines.

He said the 17 week-long SMC course was conducted from 22 April to 19 August 2022 and attended by 24 provincial civil servants in grade 19. The CSTP course was conducted from 27 May to 30 September and attended by 35 newly recruited officers belonging to the Provincial Management Service.