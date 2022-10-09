CM commends Indonesia for sending medical team for flood victims

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has appreciated the exceptional humanitarian gesture shown by the Indonesian government by sending a team of doctors and paramedical staff to the province to treat patients among the victims of the flood calamity.

He expressed his appreciation as he met a 29-member medical team from Indonesia at the CM House on Saturday.

The delegation was led by Indonesian Consul General in Karachi Dr June Kuncoro Hadiningrat. The meeting was also attended by Sindh Chief Secretary Dr Sohail Rajput, Health Secretary Zulfiqar Shah, and Principal Secretary to CM Abdul Rahim Sheikh.

The Indonesian consul general expressed sorrow over the loss of lives and widespread damage caused by heavy monsoon rains and floods in the country.

The CM told the Indonesian delegation that the flood emergency and heavy monsoon rains had rendered some 1.5 million people homeless. He told the medical team from Indonesia that over 600,000 displaced flood victims had taken temporary shelter at the makeshift flood relief camps in the province.

He said the recent flood emergency had caused a massive human tragedy that was unprecedented in the history of Pakistan.

The CM informed the delegation that his government had been trying to help out the flood victims in the best possible manner.

He said the accumulated floodwaters in the calamity-hit areas had been the cause behind the outbreak of waterborne diseases in the province that had proved fatal for homeless flood victims.

He said the Sindh government set up makeshift medical camps to provide medical aid to the homeless flood victims, whose health had been endangered.

The Indonesian consul general said the people of the brotherly country of Indonesia were ready to provide whatever support was required for emergency assistance of the flood victims in the country. For this purpose, the Indonesian government sent a 29-member medical delegation to Pakistan.

He said the medical team from Indonesia would work in the calamity-hit parts of the province.

The CM on behalf of the Sindh government and the people of the province expressed gratitude to the Indonesian government for dispatching the medical team on an emergency basis.

The Indonesian Consulate General in Karachi, the Indonesian Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) and the Indonesian Embassy in Islamabad have been in close coordination with the MDNA and the Sindh Health Department for the deployment of the Indonesian medical team in the Mirpurkhas district and the Bin Qasim tent city in Malir district, Karachi, for one month.

The team will assist its Pakistani counterparts in providing medical services to thousands of the victims of flood disasters living in tents in those areas.

The Indonesian medical team is scheduled to serve in the Mirpurkhas district to provide health services in fixed and mobile health units. Afterwards, the team will move to a tent city in Bin Qasim Town, Malir district, in Karachi to provide health services in themedical tents erected by the Indonesian National Disaster Management’s advanced team earlier.