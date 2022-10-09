Rs13bn to be spent to revive Karachi’s infrastructure, says Sharjeel

A total amount of Rs13 billion will be spent to revive the civic infrastructure of Karachi damaged due to the torrential monsoon rains this year.

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said this while addressing a press conference on Saturday.

He told the media that the World Bank had assured the provincial government of providing Rs6 billion to restore Karachi’s civic infrastructure damaged after the rains. He added that the Sindh government would spend Rs7 billion from its own resources for the necessary post-monsoon repair and development works in Karachi.

Memon said the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and District Municipal Corporations under the aegis of the provincial local government department had been expeditiously working to repair main roads of Karachi damaged due to heavy rains.

He stated that Karachi in the latest monsoon season had received up to 400 millimetres of record quantity of rain and the accumulated rainwater had been expeditiously drained off due to active deployment and use of the Sindh government’s de-watering machinery.

He recalled that in the past, rainwater of much less quantity would remain accumulated on roads of Karachi for months due to the faulty drainage system.

The information minister claimed that floodwaters had been drained off up to 50 per cent of the calamity-hit areas in the province. He said the provincial irrigation and public health engineering departments and other essential services had worked hard round the clock to ensure emergency drainage of the floodwaters.

The Sindh chief minister had been supervising the drainage operation in the flood-hit parts of the province himself and for the purpose he held meetings on a weekly basis to seek progress reports from the relevant officers, Memon said.

He said the Sindh government had been making sure that the disaster-hit people were provided with food rations on a daily basis. Similarly, the provincial government had been trying its best to provide essential health services to some 13 million flood-affected people, he added.

Memon informed the media that the World Bank country director had assured the CM of providing Rs110 billion for the reconstruction of houses to resettle flood victims. He said a committee would be formed under the Sindh chief secretary to complete the task of reconstructing the houses in the most transparent manner. He stated that the World Bank had also given assurance to provide an assistance package of $323 million to help the farmers in the disaster-hit rural areas restart farming after the flood emergency.

Answering a question, the information minister said that a recent leaked audio conversation had proved that former prime minister Imran Khan had bought the allegiance of five legislators.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman was under an obligation to explain from what source he had obtained the money to woo the lawmakers as it was possible that public finances related to the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government or charitable donations received for the Shaukat Khanum Hospital had been misused for such illegal purposes.

Memon appealed to the chief justice of Pakistan and the rest of the apex judiciary to immediately launch due lawful action against the PTI chairman on the basis of the leaked audio conversations. A forensic investigation into the leaked audio clips should also be conducted, he said.

He also demanded that the federal government constitute a high-powered joint investigation team to probe the alleged financial embezzlement committed by the former PM.

He said the Sindh government would provide utmost facilities if the PTI chairman opted to spend time of his imprisonment in the jails of Sindh. It seemed that Khan was afraid of the prisons in Punjab, Memon remarked.

A day earlier, KMC Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab told a press conference that the recent monsoon rains had caused damage worth Rs12 billion to Rs14 billion to the city’s roads and other civic infrastructure. The Sindh government and KMC, he said, had started reconstruction and repair of roads in all the districts of Karachi. He expressed the hope that all the roads needing repair would be renovated in the next three months.