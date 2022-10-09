Movenpick launches charity drive

KARACHI: Movenpick hotels around the world have started a charitable programme with an aim to collect 25,000 ‘Kilos of Kindness’ throughout October in support of organisations working to deliver heartfelt care and enrich lives, a statement said on Saturday.

Mövenpick Hotel Karachi announced it would be partaking in the initiative for its seventh year, inviting guests, visitors and members of the community to donate at least one kilo of food, clothing, and school supplies throughout October.

The collected items would be shared with local communities in need, focusing on JS Academy working to provide education to deaf and dumb children, it added.

The hotel joins 65 Mövenpick properties across Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East of food participating in the initiative with a global goal to gather 25,000 kilos of donations.

The hotel invited guests and visitors to drop off donation at its lobby till October 31.

"Through uncertain times, it's important to come together to spread kindness to where it is needed most; that's the core premise behind Kilo of Kindness," said Kishan Chandnani, global vice president, Premium Brands.

According to the hotel, it has donated approximately 71,457 kilograms of supplies since 2015 to disadvantaged communities around the world.