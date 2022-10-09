PSX likely to extend rally on SBP rate hold bets

The capital market showed recovery during the outgoing week, which would likely continue in the week ahead on expectations that the central bank keeps its interest rate steady, traders said on Saturday.

In the outgoing week, the market continued its upward trend as China agreed to refinance a $2.24 billion loan, and the government held talks about rolling over SAFE China deposits of $2 billion. Additionally, the trade deficit shrank 21.4 percent YoY to $9.2 billion from $11.72 billion, which helped the index sustain momentum during the week.

“The market is expected to remain positive in the upcoming week,” said a weekly report of Arif Habib Corp. “With the MPC meeting on Monday, the market is expecting a status quo. While the indication of a stable parity will also aid sentiment at the index.”

Market sentiments were also aided by a positive rupee, which appreciated against the greenback, closing at 219.92 (up Rs8.53 or 3.7 percent WoW).

Announcement that the Asian Development Bank would provide aid of around $2.3-2.5 billion for relief in wake of the current natural disaster increased optimism.

However, on Thursday that positivity faced some disappointment when Moody’s cut Pakistan’s sovereign credit rating from B3 to Caa1 due to increased liquidity and external vulnerability risks. This kept the bourse in check.

Benchmark KSE-100 index went up 2.3 percent, gaining 956 points to close at 42,085 points. Average volumes clocked in at 434 million shares, up 118 percent WoW, while the average value traded settled at $48 million, up 32 percent WoW.

Foreign buying continued during the outgoing week, clocking in at $4.7 million compared to last week’s net buying of $0.15 million. Major buying was witnessed in technology ($6.0 million), power ($0.4 million) and cement ($0.3 million).

On the local front, selling was reported by insurance ($5.7 million) followed by banks/DFI’s ($4.4 million).

Sector-wise positive contributions came from technology and communication (360 points), power generation and distribution (251 points), cement (129 points), fertiliser (115 points) and chemical (44 points).

Scrip-wise positive contributors were Hubco (227 points), TRG (171 points), Systems Limited (170 points), Engro (66 points) and Engro Fertilizers Limited (61 points).

Sectors that contributed negatively were miscellaneous (44 points), and paper and board (6 points). Stock-wise negative contributions came from Pakistan Petroleum (48 points), Pakistan Services (41 points), MCB (26 points), UBL (24 points) and FATIMA (11 points).

A KASB Research report said currency appreciation and the appointment of the new finance minister have indicated a positive momentum. Volumes increased by 10 percent WoW which shows a positive intent as well.

“The appointment of the new finance minister who advocated for a lower interest rate has helped the investors to build a positive momentum,” it said. “Given the current levels of inflation, we expect the monetary policy to remain unchanged.”

On the commodity front; coal prices declined 17 percent WoW while oil prices increased 7 percent WoW owing to the production cuts announced by OPEC.

“Due to the currency appreciation and ease in commodity prices, we expect the cyclical stocks such as cement and steel to perform in the upcoming week,” it said.

Ali Najib at Topline Securities said the bullish momentum could be attributed to a lower-than-expected CPI number for September 2022 of 23.2 percent that arrived over the last weekend against the street expectation of a little over 26 percent. A hefty dividend announcement of Rs15.50 per share by Hubco attracted value hunters toward the blue-chip stock having strong fundamentals and better dividend yields.