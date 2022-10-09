Reforms sought to improve work conditions for labours

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan needs to bring in requisite reforms in its industrial relations laws for improving work conditions of its labour, especially women for meeting international standards of Basic Access to Decent Work and implement recommendations by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) experts, said Labour Rights Index (LRI) 2022, released by the Centre for Labour Research Pakistan on Saturday.

The LRI is one of the flagship products of the WageIndicator Foundation, a Dutch nonprofit organisation and the Centre for Labour Research (Pakistan) is its global labour law office in Pakistan based in Rawalpindi.

October 7 was marked as World Day for Decent Work so the index comprising 135 countries including Pakistan was released late Friday, which provided objective legal data on the labour market and ranked the countries by applying the Basic Access to Decent Work criteria.

It also proposes certain amendments in laws of different countries to meet standards of decent working conditions, said a news release of Centre for Labour Research.

The index evaluates countries along ten indicators -fair wages, decent work hours, employment security, family responsibilities, maternity at work, safe work, social security, fair treatment, child and forced labour, and trade unions.

The indicators (and 46 components) are derived from the Decent Work Agenda of the United Nations.

Based on their scores, countries are graded on a six-point scale ranging from a Total Lack of Decent Work to Decent Work.

The LRI 2022 has found legal rights relating to freedom of association, family responsibility, and employment security to be the most violated.

Meanwhile, legal rights relating to child and forced labour, safe work, and decent working hours have been the most complied with.

The legal data for Pakistan refers to the legislation applicable to Punjab while different rules may apply in other jurisdictions, necessitating a review of other sources.

Following this approach, Pakistan overall score is 51 out of 100. Pakistan is rated Basic Access to Decent Work, the second lowest rating category.

The overall score for Pakistan is lower than the regional average observed across South Asia (64).

Within the South Asia region, the highest score is observed for Nepal (72). Along with the other contextual indicators, it is relevant to note that Pakistan has one labour inspector for every 140,093 workers, said the news release.

The LRI said Pakistan has received a perfect score for employment security, but it has a zero score for the trade union and family responsibilities indicators.