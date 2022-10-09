Moderately hawkish SBP to keep rupee supported in near-tern

KARACHI: The rupee is expected to continue its recent advances against the dollar, which have helped it gain almost 4 percent this week, traders and analysts said.

On Monday, however, all eyes will be on Pakistan’s central bank to see if it keeps interest rates at their current levels.

Despite the central bank’s foreign exchange reserves being declining and Moody's downgrading the nation's sovereign credit rating, the rupee appreciated more against the US dollar.

Pakistani rupee outperformed major currencies against dollar during the outgoing week.

On Friday, the rupee ended at 219.92 per dollar, 0.92 percent stronger than its previous close of 221.94 in the interbank market. In the interbank market on Friday, the rupee closed at 219.92 to the dollar, 0.92 percent higher than its previous close of 221.94.

“The trend for the rupee is to keep going strong,” a forex trader said, adding that the exporters were rushing to sell dollars before the local currency appreciated further. “There are sufficient supplies available in the market to match the importer demand.”

According to the dealer, speculative activity had declined because the government appears to have controlled speculative trading.

Foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan fell by $106 million to $7.9 billion in the week that ended September 30. The reserves are adequate to cover 1.13 months of imports.

The decline in the reserves was due to external debt repayment, which includes interest payments on Eurobonds.

Trade deficit fell 31 percent year-on-year to $2.88 billion in September, according to data from Pakistan Bureau of Statistics. Exports slightly fell 1 percent to $2.39 billion in September from $2.41 billion a year earlier. Imports declined 20 percent year-on-year to $5.27 billion.

For foreign exchange, “we continue to see rupee strengthen to the 210/$ level”, while this momentum could take dollar lower to 200, “anything below 210 will start hurting exports substantially,” said Tresmark in a note.

“In addition, free subsidy to importers (through cheaper dollars) will add to the economic woes. So while rupee can be shepherded to the 200 level, economically, it may not be viable, especially in the backdrop of regional currencies making all-time lows (eg INR touched 82.30/$, OPEC supported oil prices by cutting back on production and the real effective exchange rate, at 220/$, is around 105,” it added.

Most central banks have been intervening to support their currencies (and in a big way too), what worries economists was the fact that the new finance minister has said that his top priority was to strengthen the rupee to at least 200 per dollar level, it said.

“Taking nothing away from a stable currency benefits, they wonder who will talk about the more critical issues of productivity, enabling environment, fiscal space and long-term reforms. For this reason, they feel this is just for optics and short-term political mileage,” it noted.

Most analysts expect the SBP to maintain policy rate at 15 percent in its upcoming meeting on October 10 (Monday) as slowdown in global commodity prices coupled with moderating domestic demand would ease the pressure on the external front.

In addition, inflation would likely come down in the next few months due to decline in prices of major commodities and high base effect, according to a report from Insight Securities.

The recent T-bills’ auction also points towards no change in policy rate as yields on all tenors fell moderately.