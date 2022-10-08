Audio leaks should be matter of shame for intelligence agencies: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: PTI Senior Vice President and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry Friday said the two audio leaks that hit the social media targeting Imran Khan showed that nothing was safe in Pakistan.

Talking to a news channel, he said the leaks were a matter of shame and embarrassment for the nuclear Pakistan at the international level. He said the bugging of prestigious office of prime minister was a matter of shame for the intelligence agencies and had strengthened this impression at the international level that the intelligence agencies decide the country’s political fate.

He said bugging showed as though the office of the prime minister was a chowk. He said various parts [of conversation] were incorporated to make the clips show that nothing was safe in Pakistan. He said a thing discussed out in the open may be discussed differently in the drawing room. It is strange that these clips only pertained to Imran and nobody else. This thing, he said, was damaging politics.

He said they consider the entire content of these clips as abnormal and they willinform their people in this regard. To a question, he disagreed that such videos will disenchant the PTI workers with Imran Khan.

Answering a question concerning the resignations of 123 PTI MNAs, he said it was strange that the resignations endorsed by Qasim Suri were not acceptable to the current National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf. “They should accept all the resignations and there should not be any pick and choose and political maneuvering,” he said.