Imran takes people for fools: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said the third audio leak of PTI chairman was really an affront for Imran Khan and its resonance would enhance with every day. She said Imran Khan took advantage of the people who listened to him as he took them as just fools.

Aurangzeb said Imran fooled the people with lies, he fooled the people by playing his so-called tricks. “Imran Khan is a liar, hypocrite and a foreign agent who played with the economy of the country, deprived the people of their jobs and compromised on the Kashmir issue and foreign policy.”

Imran Khan played a serious game with national interests and security with his devilish tricks to achieve ulterior motives, she said while addressing a press conference. Lambasting the PTI chairman, she said that buying the conscience of elected members of parliament used to be a shirk for Imran but now it was Sawab after his audio leak on horse trading.

She reminded that it was Imran who used to say that whoever did horse trading, committed shirk and today’s audio leak was proof that shirk had been committed and it had been done by Imran himself. “We used to say earlier that the mastermind of all these things is Imran Khan himself and now it was proven that he is the person behind all the ugly actions of the PTI,” she said.

Imran Khan said in the closed room that he had to play with the cipher, and outside he said that there had been a foreign conspiracy. He said in the closed room that the loyalties of five MNAs had been purchased by the PTI but in public, he said that horse trading was shirk. This was food for thought for those who listen to Imran Khan’s speeches, she added.

Aurangzeb said today he claimed that they have been struggling for real freedom, which was a big joke with the nation. In the recent past, the audio of Imran Khan was leaked in which he said the PTI leadership would play with the cipher but would not mention the name of US. “This audio leak was an affront to Imran Khan’s narrative of real freedom, which echoes every day but falls on deaf ears of PTI chief,” the minister said.

“Imran has nothing to do with anyone, his lust commences with his own ego and ends with power,” she said. However, the agenda of “foreign agent” had yet not been accomplished as he had other objectives.

The minister said that Imran’s aim was to divide the country into four parts and make it bankrupt financially. The previous rulers wanted to make the country another Sri Lanka, they had almost reached their goal but it remained incomplete with the removal of their government through the democratic method of no-confidence motion.

More gifts and diamond rings of Toshakhana were yet to be taken by Imran and his cronies, Marriyum said. Following the loss of power, Imran’s enmity with the country was fully exposed as he wanted to cling to power at all costs. She said that Imran indulged in horse trading during the 2018 election, purchased loyalties in the Senate elections, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan elections and even in his party’s elections.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said the government did not believe in political victimisation but will take action against the people who violated the law. She said the government would ensure to make powerful people like Imran Khan and his cronies accountable for their wrongdoings.

Rejecting Imran’s claim of development in the PTI era, she said the inflation rate of edible commodities had soared from two percent to twenty percent in Imran Khan’s government.