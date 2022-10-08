Compensation disbursement to flood-hit people okayed

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has formally approved the disbursement of compensation amount for the rehabilitation of houses damaged by flood and the process would start from the most affected district of Dera Ismail Khan and Tank.

He gave the nod while chairing a meeting of the committee set up for overseeing the management and utilization of the Chief Minister’s Flood Relief Fund, said a handout. Provincial Ministers Taimur Saleem Jhagra and Kamran Bangash, Chief Secretary Shahzad Bangash, Information Secretary Arshad Khan, administrative secretaries of departments and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

The meeting was informed that a compensation package of Rs.400,000 per house would be provided for each destroyed house while Rs 160,000 each for the partially damaged house. It was added that a transparent and multilayered mechanism had been adopted to ensure judicious disbursement of the flood relief funds.

Initial assessment of losses was reviewed and approved by the district administration followed by scrutiny through the Provincial Disaster Management Authority and final verification by the National Database and Registration Authority after which compensation amount was directly transferred to the bank accounts of affected people.

The chief minister directed the officials concerned to ensure that each and every penny of these funds was provided to deserving people. He said rehabilitation of flood-affected people was a priority with the KP government and billions of rupees had been allocated for the purpose.

Keeping in view the extensive damage in the Balochistan district due to the recent flash floods, Mahmood Khan asked the officials to allocate 20 percent of the donations collected through the Chief Minister’s Flood Relief Fund for undertaking health and livestock-related relief activities in that province.

He said seven health teams would leave for Balochistan today (Saturday) whereas livestock teams had been deputed who were already taking part in relief activities in Naseerabad, Jhal Magsi, Jaffarabad and Sohbatpur, the most affected districts of Balochistan.