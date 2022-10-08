 
Saturday October 08, 2022
Three injured in grenade attack

By Bureau report
October 08, 2022

PESHAWAR: Another house was attacked with a grenade Friday evening, injuring three persons. Some unidentified attackers hurled a hand grenade at a house in Hayatabad and the subsequent explosion wounded three people, who were taken to a hospital. Sources said the case is being suspected to be of extortion. In a similar incident, a house in the same township had been attacked a couple of days ago, injuring one person.

