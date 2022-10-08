Three criminals shot dead

SUKKUR: Sukkur Police shot dead three wanted criminals, having a bounty-money of Rs25 million, during two different gun battles between the criminals and law enforcers.
The police shot dead, an alleged criminal identified as Sulto Shar with head-money of Rs10 million, was also the pioneer of ‘honey trap,’ a technique of kidnapping people through female voice. Essa Shar, an accomplice of Sulto, was also killed during the operation.
In another incident, a wanted criminal, identified as dacoit Nisar alias Charyo s/o Moula Bakhsh Mahar, was also shot dead in a police encounter. The police said they had arrested 37 wanted criminals and eliminated their gang, and for that purpose, they established various police stations in the Katcha areas to prevent the movement of the criminals.
