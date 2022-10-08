Shujaat inquires after Zardari’s health

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Friday phoned PPP Co-chairperson and former president Asif Ali Zardari to inquire about his health and extended his best wishes for him.

“I had contacted Asif Ali Zardari to inquire about his wellbeing, as he is in hospital,” the PML-Q president said. Commenting on PTI chairman’s long march, he said Imran Khan should first announce his agenda for the long march, as the top agenda should not the election but a solution to reduce the prices of essential commodities to give relief to the poor people.

He said the army is working in a constitutional manner, so the politicians should not interfere in the affairs of the institution, adding that after assuming the office, the army chief is free from any bias of caste or regional identity.