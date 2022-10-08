NA speaker seeks Arab countries’ support for flood victims

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Friday sought the support of Arab countries for the flood victims and urged them to back the proposal of Assembly for the creation of global climate fund by moving an emergency agenda in the forthcoming Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly.

“The proposal is to demand climate justice for Pakistan by extending judicious support for the flood-ravaged country,” the NA speaker said in his meeting with the Arab group of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) at the Parliament House, which was attended by delegates from Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Palestine, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

The meeting was held to seek Arab countries’ cooperation for the Assembly’s proposal of a global climate fund via the forthcoming 145th IPU Assembly in Kigali, Rwanda from October 11-15.

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said the countries and companies responsible for climate-induced devastations in Pakistan must fulfill their obligation of cutting carbon emissions and releasing pledged climate funds for the climate-vulnerable countries. “Today it is Pakistan but tomorrow it can be another country,” he added.

He said climate tragedy in Pakistan resulted in colossal losses of lives and livelihood, which were beyond imagination. “The calamity is not over, rather it has outstretched in the form of diseases and food crises and has been negatively impacting the country’s economy, which has already suffered losses above $30 billion,” he remarked.

He lauded the generous assistance extended by the Arab countries, saying that they always supported Pakistan in difficult times and hopefully would continue to do so in that case as well. The Arab group expressed solidarity with the speaker over the tragedy and assured to pass on the message to their respective governments and parliaments for backing Pakistan’s demand for climate justice.

They agreed that climate change was one of the greatest challenges at the moment and required collective and sincere efforts from all stakeholders, particularly the big polluters. The Palestinian delegation commended the unequivocal support of Pakistan for furthering the cause of Palestinian freedom. The delegates from Jordan also expressed their gratitude to the government and people of Pakistan for supporting Jordan, especially during the war.