Protesters demand govt maintain peace in Swat

MINGORA: Activists of various political parties and members of the civil society organizations staged a demonstration in Khwazakhela tehsil in Swat district and demanded the government to curb the growing militancy.

Holding banners and placards, the protesters condemned the growing acts of violence and expressed concern over the worsening law and order in various parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Addressing the protesters, who had gathered at Khwazakhela bazaar, the speakers said that they would not allow anyone to disturb the law and order situation. They demanded the government to take action against the miscreants and restore peace besides providing protection to the people.

The protesters also demanded the KP chief minister to give powers to the police to take action against the militants. They said the presence of the militants was a big question mark on the performance of the security forces and the police.

They described how the militants managed to enter Swat and other parts of the province despite the heavy presence of the security forces and the police. Meanwhile, the district administration has imposed a complete ban on holding rallies, protests, meetings, and public gatherings on roads and main squares from Saidu Sharif to Mingora.

An order issued by District Magistrate Swat Junaid Khan said, “Complaints are being received from the public on a daily basis that the Saidu Sharif to Mingora road remains blocked due to rallies, protests, processions, and public gatherings. Due to this common people, hospital patients and school-going children have to face problems.”

The order said that the general public, political workers, and students block the roads, and squares, which causes problems for the public, patients, and students, so it cannot be allowed in this area. “The ban will remain in place for 60 days and violators will be prosecuted under Section 188 PPC,” the order added.