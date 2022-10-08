 
ECP calls top officials over LB polls delay

By Our Correspondent
October 08, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan has summoned the chief secretary Punjab and the secretary Local Government Punjab over the delay in holding local body elections in the province.

The ECP spokesperson said on Friday the commission would hear the case on October 18. After the completion of various phases of local body elections, the commission has taken notice of unjustified delays and repeated amendments to laws for local body elections in Punjab so that the elections in the province could be held immediately.

