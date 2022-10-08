Senate panel upset over ‘concealment’ of information about senator’s custody

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Interior was informed on Friday that Senator Saifullah Sarwar Khan Niazi was in the interior ministry’s custody.

The meeting, presided over by its Chairman Senator Moshin Aziz, was attended by Senators Moula Baksh Chandio, Saifullah Abro, Rana Maqbool Ahmed, Faisal Saleem Ahmed, Shahadat Awan, Rubina Khalid, Fawzia Arshad and Walid Iqbal.

The meeting was adjourned for 30 minutes with directions to the Ministry of Interior to provide report on the mysterious arrest of the senator. The commissioner initially reported that he was in FIA custody, however, the FIA, through an official statement, said it had not detained him.

The special secretary after resumption of the meeting also refuted the statement that the member parliament was in FIA custody and said that officially no agency had taken up responsibility for his custody. The special secretary also apprised the committee that he was not able to contact the minister and seek information on the issue.

The committee condemned the unprecedented arrest of the senator from the Parliament building and the non-seriousness and inefficient working of the ministry. Later, it was informed by the committee chairman that Senator Saifullah was in safe custody of the Interior Ministry.

The committee expressed grave concern on the concealment of information by the secretary. The committee was also shocked that the member parliament was in custody of the ministry, however, the secretary failed to communicate it even after seeking information. The committee chairman expressed his dissatisfaction with the information. Expressing his dissatisfaction, Moshin Aziz ordered the ministry to furnish a complete report on the matter in three hours.

Meanwhile, the standing committee unanimously passed the Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention and Punishment) Bill, 2022. Mohsin Aziz sought a categorical statement form the ministry that it would not oppose the bill. The object of the bill is to criminalize and prevent acts of torture, custodial death and custodial rape committed against persons in custody by public officials, and provide redress to the victims.

The criminal laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022 (insertion of new sections 52B, 512 and 514 in PPC and consequential amendments to schedule-II Cr.PC) was deferred for the last time after three prior deferments. The committee chairman received a written statement by the mover of the bill who intended not to pass the bill. Senator Moshin Aziz showed great amazement and said that it was for the first time during his 7 years tenure as a member parliament that the mover had not come out clear with the passing of the bill.

He said that extension had been granted many times and there was a contradictory opinion within the ministry on the bill. However, the committee chairman in the larger interest of the country deferred the bill one last time and for final ruling on the bill in seven days that too on the special request of the ministry which stance was to refer the bill to the ministerial committee. He also directed the ministry to come clear on the bill. The chairman said that it was an important bill and strongly related to the prevailing situation in the country as the bill aimed to criminalize the heinous crime of enforced disappearances.

Consideration of the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022, was also taken up in the committee and Senator Rubina Khalid proposed amendments to the bill about cybercrime against children. The chairman sent the recommendations to the law ministry for perusal and deferred the matter for further deliberation.

Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Amendment of section 123B PPC and insertion of new section 123C in PPC and amendment of Schedule-II Cr.P.C), also came up for discussion. The committee deferred the bill due to absence of the mover.

The public petition No.4834 regarding amendments required to the assistance package for in-service deceased employees of CDA was disposed of. The committee chairman said the matter was sub judice. However, he maintained that justice should be done in the matter and rights should be granted to the spouse of the deceased under the Prime Ministers’ package.