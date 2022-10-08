Indonesian medical team arrives to provide services to flood victims

Following the relief assistance delivered to Pakistan on 26 September this year by the Indonesian coordinating minister for human development and social affairs and head of the Indonesian National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB), the Government of the Republic of Indonesia has reaffirmed its commitment to assist Pakistan in managing the impacts of flood-disaster by sending a medical team to Pakistan and other logistics.

On Friday, Garuda Indonesia Airways with flight No. GA 7540 landed at Jinnah International Airport, bringing the medical team and another logistics weighing 32 tons, said a press release.

The team consists of 29 medical personnel ranging from doctors, nurses, nutritionists, and midwives, including dermatologists, paediatricians, nutritionists and pharmacists. The logistics also comprise medicine packages.

The medical team is welcomed by Indonesian Consul General in Karachi Dr June Kuncoro Hadiningrat, along with Sindh Minister for Social Welfare Department Muhammad Sajid Jokhio, representatives from Pakistan’s NDMA, and the Sindh Health Department.

The Indonesian Consulate General in Karachi, the Indonesian Disaster Management Agency (BNPB), and the Indonesian Embassy in Islamabad have been in close coordination with the MDNA and the Sindh Health Department for the deployment of the Indonesian medical team in the Mirpurkhas district and the Bin Qasim tent city in the Malir district, Karachi, for a total of one month’s service. The team will assist its Pakistani counterparts in providing medical services to thousands of the victims of flood disasters living in tents in those areas.

The Indonesian medical team is scheduled to serve in the Mirpurkhas district to provide health services in fixed and mobile health units. Afterward, the team will move to a tent city in Bin Qasim, Malir district, in Karachi to provide health services in the Indonesian medical tents erected by the Indonesian National Disaster Management’s (BNPP) advanced team earlier.

The Indonesian delegation that accompanied the delivery of the humanitarian assistance this time, led by the deputy of logistics and equipment from the BNPB, Zaherman Muabezi, with its medical team members has come from the Indonesian Ministry of Health, armed forces, police, Andalas University, and Muhammadiyah Disaster Management Center (MDMC).

This humanitarian work is a follow-up to the directive from the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, for Indonesia to help Pakistani people facing the calamity of flood disaster. The clear directive was conveyed during the dispatch ceremony of sorties 1 and 2 of Indonesian humanitarian aid for Pakistan on September 26.