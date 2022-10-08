Cheema, Sahi slam PDM govt for spreading lies on media

LAHORE: Adviser to CM Punjab on Information Omer Sarfraz Cheema has said that the group of educated yet ignorant spokespersons of federal government need to stop humiliating the consciousness of the entire Pakistani nation by spreading lies on the media.

Minister for Communications and Works Punjab Ali Afzal Sahi said that the economic growth rate during Imran Khan’s tenure was 5.97 percent, which the federal government has dragged down to 0.6 percent now. They expressed these views during a joint press conference here at the DGPR office today.

Omar Sarfraz Cheema said that this is not stone age, it is the age of information and entire nation knows that in the last four months, PDM group only got rid of their own corruption cases instead of giving relief to the people. He said that Shehbaz Sharif, who claimed to drag Zardari on the streets of Lahore, is dragging the entire nation on the streets today.

Cheema further said that economic analysts around the world are calling the political destruction brought by PDM group as the cause of economic instability in Pakistan. He said that Imran was declared ‘Saadiq’ and ‘Ameen’ by the Supreme Court for providing financial details of forty years, while Nawaz Sharif shamelessly and brazenly fled to London on false medical reports after agreeing to provide evidence of his financial affairs.

Minister of Communication and Works Punjab Ali Afzal Sahi said that during PTI’s tenure there was shortage of some two lakh workers in Faisalabad; today the situation is opposite.