Gas producing districts: Institute being set up to equip youth with technical skills

PESHAWAR: With the support of the federal and provincial governments, an Institute of Petroleum Technology (IPT) is being established in Karak district to impart technical skills to the youth of the oil and gas producing districts of the province.

A handout issued here on Friday said that courses would be conducted to enable youths to serve the people of the province through their skills along with getting decent employment in their areas.

The cost of establishing the Petroleum Institute will be around Rs3 billion.

A high-level meeting, the communique said, was held under the chairmanship of Secretary Energy and Power Nisar Ahmad Khan, in which Special Secretary Power Tashfeen Haider, Additional Secretary Faheem Khan, Additional Secretary Asif Khan, Chief Planning Officer Ayaz Khan and other senior officials of the project participated.

The project director told the meeting that 250 canals of land had already been acquired from the joint

funds of the federal and provincial governments for the establishment of the Institute of Petroleum Technology.

The Board of Governors has been formed, which will supervise the affairs of

the institution. He said that 6-month diploma courses would be conducted in

the institution for youth in petroleum, drilling, production, mechanical, chemical, electrical, instr mentation and civil technologies.

He said that initially drilling classes had been launched for the youth from September 26 this year in a rented building. During the meeting, Secretary Energy Nisar Ahmad Khan expressed his anger over the delay in the establishment of the institution and issued instructions to the officials of the project and said that government money should be spent for the convenience of people and served practically.

He said the process of procurement of machinery including the construction of the building for the IPT should be taken forthwith.