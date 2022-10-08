Senior cop nominated for UN award

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa AIG Quraish Khan has been nominated for the UN Women champion award in recognition of his contribution to establishing the first-ever women reporting centre at Parachinar Kurram tribal district on a self-help basis in the year 2020.

A press release said the centre ushered in an era of gender-responsive policing in the region and received public applause and played an instrumental role in reducing violence against women in the area.

The centre played an instrumental role in reducing violence against women in the area and dozens of cases were registered under the Ghag Act (forceful marriages) immediately after its inception.

“This initiative is a huge stride to strengthen the regular policing regime in former Federal Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) after its merger in the wake of the 25th constitutional amendment. It is widely believed that such kind of initiatives would bring sea changes in the police culture responding to the specific needs of girls and women who are victims of violence and crimes,” said the communique.