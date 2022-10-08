Notices issued to officers over negligence

MARDAN: Regional Police Officer (RPO) Mardan range Mohammad Ali Khan on Friday issued show-cause notices to two SDPOs for negligence in duty and increase in crime rate.

The RPO issued show-cause notices to SDPO Sheikh Maltoon Town circle Sabaz Ali Khan and SDPO Ismail Shah of Pabbi Circle in Nowshera for negligence in duty and increase in crime rate in their respective circles.

“The process of punishment will continue in the region,” he said. The RPO added that reducing the crime rate in Mardan region is a mission and actions would be taken against the SDPOs of the circles where the crime rate is high. He further said that in the light of the directives of IGP Moazzam Jah Ansari, the anti-narcotics operation was also underway in the region.

Apca announces support for teachers’ protest: Meanwhile, All Pakistan Clerks Association (Apca) has announced support to the teachers’ protest and demanded immediate release of the arrested teachers and condemned the police baton-charge and tear gas shelling on the teachers.

Talking to the media, general secretary of Apca Aurangzeb Kashmiri said that the demands of the teachers are based on reality and it is the constitutional and legal right of the teachers to protest for their rights. He argued that instead of negotiations, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government has used police force on teachers.