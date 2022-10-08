Teachers continue sit-in as talks with govt fail

PESHAWAR: The government-run primary school teachers continued the sit-in protest for the second consecutive day on Friday for better pay scale as the police produced around a dozen of their leaders in court who were arrested a day before for protesting outside the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and allegedly attacking the cops.

The members of the All Primary Teachers Association gathered at the historic Jinnah Park in large numbers and staged a sit-in there.

The office-bearers of the All Government Employees Association took part in the protest to express solidarity with the teachers. The speakers condemned the use of force against the teachers a day before and raised slogans against the government for the action.

They warned of closing the high schools as well along with the primary schools to register the protest at the baton-charge and teargas shelling of the teachers outside the KP Assembly.

When the teachers were protesting, talks were going on between the KP education secretary and five-member team of the All Primary School Teachers Association. But there was a deadlock and the teachers decided to continue the sit-in till the acceptance of their demands.

It may be mentioned here that the police broke up the teachers’ protest by force on Thursday. The East Cantt Police Station had lodged a first

information report against 13 teacher leaders, including Azizullah,

Ibrahim Shah, Miraj Ali and others, for leading the protest outside the KP Assembly.

The reports said a number of policemen were injured in stone pelting allegedly by the protesting teachers. Besides, police and media houses’ vehicles were damaged during the protest.

The police had baton-charged protesters and fired tear gas shells to disperse the protesters and reopen the Khyber Road which had been shut for hours. A number of teachers were wounded during the police action and later arrested.

The primary school teachers had protested outside the assembly building to spotlight their demands. The teachers announced shutting primary schools across the province to protest the use of force against them.