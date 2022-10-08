Driving license branch inaugurated in Torghar

MANSEHRA: The first driving license branch was inaugurated in Torghar district on Friday.

“The people of this erstwhile tribal belt are though still without some civic services I have struggling to bring this now a settled district at par with the developed areas in the province,” Deputy Commissioner, Torghar, Anwar Zeb Khan told a meeting after inaugurating the driving license branch in Judbah, the district headquarters of Torghar district.

The heads of various public departments and locals attended the ceremony. He said that local drivers and motorists used to go to the neighbouring Mansehra district for getting their driving licenses but henceforth they could get licenses and other relevant services done in Tougher.

The deputy commissioner said that because of the shortage of funds and the contractor’s strike in recent weeks the work on the mega development projects was resumed.

“As the contractor’s strike is ended the execution of the Rs1.5 billion development projects is resumed,” Khan said.

He said that Darband-Thakot road and the District Headquarters Hospital were among those projects whose execution was resumed.