FBR chairman holds E-Kachehri

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairman Asim Ahmad held an E-Kachehri at FBR headquarters on Friday to facilitate taxpayers in tax compliance and to address their concerns, said a press release.

During the session, FBR chairman received telephone calls from taxpayers and listened to their issues, it added.

The chairman issued on-spot directions to relevant offices to resolve legitimate issues of the taxpayers at the earliest. He also advised taxpayers to visit their nearest RTO and Collectorate of Customs to seek clarification on matters of taxation and also for prompt redressal of their grievances.

Asim appreciated suggestions put forth by taxpayers and assured them of valued input and duly consideration for formulation of tax policies and initiatives for facilitation to taxpayers.

The FBR chief said the board was making all-out efforts to facilitate taxpayers. The commencement of E-Kachehri would contribute significantly to timely redressal of the grievances of taxpayers and also keep a strong check on performance of the field formations, he stated.

It is pertinent to mention FBR chairman has already instructed all field formations to resolve genuine issues of taxpayers, directing that negligence in that regard wouldn’t be tolerated.