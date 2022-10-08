Gold up Rs150/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs150 per tola on Friday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs145,050 per tola. Similarly, 10-gram gold price also increased by Rs129 to Rs124,357.

In the international market, however, gold rates decreased by $3 to $1,709 per ounce. Silver rates dropped by Rs40 to Rs1,580 per tola.

The price of 10-gram silver also decreased by Rs34.28 to Rs1,354.60.