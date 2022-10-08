Going forward

LAHORE: The state is fighting on numerous fronts. The rupee is appreciating but still a lot of ground needs to be covered. Inflation is very high. Current interest rates are anti-investment, while job creation is limited.

The price hike in Pakistan is not only because of high global commodity rates but also because of the above three factors. If the rupee appreciates to below Rs200 in a short time (a month or so) it would sober inflation appreciably.

However, the interest rates would take some time to reach single digit. It was in this context that the finance minister agreed to continue the power subsidy this fiscal to ensure that industrial activities do not go down further. There are little chances of job creation in the manufacturing sector in the short-term.

The only hope of job creation lies in increased reconstruction activities in the flood devastated area. Jobs in construction sector go predominantly to the poorer segments of the society.

This activity is expected to start in the next two months and would give a respite to the state and the poor.

The economy would start moving on the strength of construction activities and agricultural production that is expected to increase due to fertile soils brought by floods.

As far as the manufacturing sector is concerned, the entrepreneurs themselves are also responsible for their distress.

Most of them failed to prepare themselves for hard times due to incompetence and inefficiencies.

If we look at all manufacturing sectors, it would be revealed that some industries in each sector performed satisfactorily even during the current global recession.

Spinning mills that used their earnings of the past to stock cotton are still operating at full capacity, while those that consumed the profits during high earning periods could not stock cotton and their capacities are idle.

Apparel sector entrepreneurs are operating smoothly too. They are worried on two counts. First is the availability of yarn and fabric at competitive rates, the other is securing orders from foreign buyers during the current recessionary phase.

Traditional Pakistani apparels are cheaper than the same quality apparel produced in competing economies and if the government could assure them availability of inputs at competitive rates their orders would not dry up.

It could be done by allowing duty free imports of yarn and fabric till the time local supplies normalise.

One threat in recession is that the

buyer may go bankrupt and, in that case, the entire payments of consignments could be stuck.

Instead of brooding on the past mistakes, the government should formulate a comprehensive industrial policy that facilitates local production by reducing their cost of doing business.

The electricity and energy cost of the industry has increased substantially. Exporting sectors have been granted subsidies. It would, however, be prudent to link these subsidies to efficiency of the equipment.

Moreover, those getting subsidised power and energy must be asked to go through an energy audit from a reliable institution. The energy wastages in most of the industries range from 10-25 percent due to improper factory layout, inefficient motors, and absence of proper ventilation.

Most of the improvements in energy efficiency could be achieved without any investment.

Only a proper energy audit can identify the administrative measures needed to improve this efficiency.