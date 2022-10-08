‘Pakistan keen to enhance economic, trade ties with EU’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan wishes to remain constructively engaged with the European Union (EU) and its member states to enhance economic and trade relations, Commerce minister Syed Naveed Qamar said on Friday.

The minister said that in a meeting

with Poland’s ambassador to Pakistan Maciej Pisarski at the minister’s chamber in the Parliament House, stated a press release. Federal Secretary Muhamad Sualeh Ahmed Faruqui, Additional Secretary Syed Hamid Ali, and Joint Secretary Atif Aziz also attended the meeting.

Qamar stated that

Pakistan wanted to enhance commercial relations with the EU and its member states in terms of protection and promotion of social and economic ties.

“Pakistan seeks

to strengthen its international relations, as it

refocuses towards economic development through trade and connectivity, bolstering relations with friends and partners remain Pakistan's topmost priority.”

He said Pakistan and Poland continued to share positive relations in respect of bilateral trade, cooperation in education, parliamentary linkages, among others.

“Poland produces 80 percent of its energy through coal and can, therefore, provide assistance to Pakistan in this field since the country has huge reserves of coal, adding in March 2023, Pakistan would make its production double, keeping

in view its importance in future in the field of energy.”

Speaking on the occasion, the Polish ambassador conveyed his pleasure towards growing trade volume between the two countries as Poland had become Pakistan’s 7th largest trading partner in the EU and its total bilateral trade in FY2021-22 reached around $506.6 million.

He added that both the countries had great potential in the field of energy, digital technology,

vehicles, machinery,

engineering goods, IT, pharma, agriculture and tourism, which need to be enhance to touch it actual potential.

The ambassador expressed his concerns towards issues facing some polish companies after a change implemented by the State Bank of Pakistan through all commercial banks trade sections to control foreign currency reserves.

The Commerce minister assured his full support in that regard and said, “All concerns of the polish companies will be addressed immediately after meeting with the stakeholders.”

Earlier, the ambassador expressed his sympathies on the current situation of the Pakistan due to floods and expressed his deep grief on the loss. He assured full support from the Polish government.