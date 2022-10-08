Stocks inch down after Moody’s downgrade

Stocks inched down on Friday after credit rating agency Moody’s downgraded Pakistan's sovereign credit rating, dealers said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index fell 75.32 points or 0.18 percent to close at 42,085.25 points. The highest index of the day remained at 42.390.76 points while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 41,992.11 points.

KSE-30 index also shed 37.61 points or 0.24 percent to 15,857.09 points.

Traded shares decreased by 129 million shares to 313.348 million shares from 442.582 million shares. The trading value dropped to Rs9.420 billion from Rs13.714 billion. Market capital narrowed to Rs6.862 trillion from Rs6.879 trillion. Out of 344 companies active in the session, 134 closed in green, 187 decreased and 23 remained unchanged.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corporation said the market witnessed bearish activity on investor concerns for Moody’s sovereign credit rating downgrade to Caa1 with worsening economic outlook.

"Investor concerns over the economic impact of flash flood losses, record surge in Pakistan dollar bond yields near to default calls and WB cuts over growth to 2 percent for FY23 played a catalyst role in the bearish close," he said.

Analyst Ali Najib at Topline Securities said equities witnessed a mixed day. “Initially, the market opened on a negative note in the backdrop of Moody’s review action on Pakistan’s rating where the rating downgraded to Caa1 from B3,” he said.

During the day, index made an intraday low at 41,992 (-169 points; down 0.40 percent) and an intraday high at 42,389 (+229 points; up 0.54 percent) to eventually settled at 42,085 (-75 points; down 0.17 percent) for the day.

Fertilizer, power, food, tech and banking sector stocks contributed positively to the index where ENGRO, KAPCO, FCEPL, SYS & HBL added 66 points, cumulatively.

On the flip side, TRG, DAWH and FFC witnessed some profit-taking as they lost 69 points collectively.

The highest increase was recorded in shares of Reliance Cotton, which rose by Rs34.50 to Rs494.51 per share, followed by Reliance Cotton, which increased by Rs34.50 to Rs494.51 per share. A significant decline was noted in shares of Sapphire Tex., which fell by Rs58 to Rs1,005 per share, followed by Murree Brewery, which decreased by Rs23.99 to Rs383 per share.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said a mixed session was witnessed at the PSX. “Investors chose to stay at bay from Pakistan's stock market during the opening session, causing the index to drop to 168.46 points after Moody's Investor Service lowered Pakistan's sovereign credit rating by one notch,” the Brokerage said in a post market note.

“However, after resuming the second session in the green zone, investors opted for booking profits, resulting in the index closing in the red zone. The main board volumes remained respectable due to the Pak rupee's strengthening versus the US dollar over a period of sessions, with third-tier companies leading the volume board.”

WorldCall Telecom remained the volume leader with 83.519 million shares which rose by one paisa to Rs1.60 per share. It was followed by Telecard Limited with 44.186 million shares that closed higher by 40 paisas to Rs11.73 per share.

Other stocks that recorded significant turnover included The Organic Meat, Lotte Chemical, Kot Addu Power, TRG Pak Ltd, Maple Leaf, Hub Power Co., Flying Cement and TPL Properties.

Shares’ turnover in the future contracts decreased to 82.724 million shares from 115.880 million shares.