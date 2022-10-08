Rupee outperforms major currencies this week

KARACHI: Rupee has performed well against the US dollar compared with other major currencies this week, boosted by a decline in speculative activity and a bullish outlook sparked by appointment of a new finance minister.

The local unit remained the best-performing currency against the US dollar, appreciated by 3.9 percent week-on-week, according to data compiled by Arif Habib Limited.

Brazil, Chile, Norway and South Korea, and Kazakhstan also entered the list of the best-performing currencies, as they remained resilient versus the greenback. Brazilian real rose by 3.6 percent against the dollar as of October 7, while the Chilean peso gained 1.7 percent and the Norwegian krone appreciated 1.5 percent during the outgoing week. The currency of South Korea (won) strengthened by 1.3 percent, with Kazakhstan’s currency appreciating 1 percent against the dollar.

Analysts said the Pak rupee’s correction reflected bullish sentiments of market players. The new finance minister Ishaq Dar’s statements that the rupee was undervalued and would grow stronger, trading below 200 level prompted the local unit. The optimism that the rupee will appreciate further and Dar will steer the struggling economy to stability fueled by dollar sales by exporters.

“The rupee recovered some of its lost ground thanks to the export proceeds that exporters had been holding, additional funding from international financial institutions like the World Bank and Asian Development Bank, the possibility of concessions to the IMF's loan terms, and expectations that the next IMF tranche would be quicker and front-loaded to help Pakistan deal with the floods,” said Tahir Abbas, head of research at Arif Habib Limited. The demand for the rupee in the open market had also reduced. The change in the finance ministry sparked expectations that the administrative control would also improve, Abbas added. On Friday, the rupee strengthened more against the dollar despite Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves being depleted and Moody's downgrading the country's credit rating. The domestic currency ended at 219.92 per dollar, 0.92 percent stronger than Thursday’s close.

“The recent strengthening of the PKR is reflective of the reduction of speculative activity and interest in the currency,” said Saad Hashemy, an independent economist.

However, the country's external account and external debt sustainability remained questionable. Moody's in its downgrade also highlighted the same. As per latest IMF staff report, Pakistan's annual external funding gap was around 35bn dollars out of which the current account deficit was 1/3, while the balance was debt servicing, he added. “Arranging 20-25 billion dollars annually through rollovers and disbursements for debt servicing is a very tall task,” Hashemy said.

In the open market, the rupee closed at 222 per dollar, compared with 223.50 in the previous session.