Work on Rawat grid station to start soon

Rawalpindi : A delegation led by National Industrial Zone Development Association (NIZDA) President Arshad Mehmood Awan, met with Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) Chief Executive Mohammad Amjad Khan regarding the National Industrial Zone, RCCI Rawat Grid Station, says a press release.

After the meeting he told that all initial measures of the grid station have been completed and the construction work will start in November and promised to complete all the works in a very short period of time, by December 2023 the grid station will be made operational. NIZDA president expressed his gratitude to the IESCO Chief Executive Muhammad Amjad Khan and his team and assured the full cooperation of the Rawalpindi Chamber and the chief executive along with his team to visit the National Industrial Zoon RCCI.

On the occasion, Arshad Awan thanked all the officials of RCCI, especially the group leader Sohail Altaf Hahib, who, understood the problems of the industrial estate and gifted valuable land for the grid station.