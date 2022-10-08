Islamabad : Ministry of Planning, Development & Special Initiatives (PD&SI) is holding a special event to mark World Mental Health Day on Oct 10, 2022. The theme for the ‘Make mental health and wellbeing for all a global priority.

In view of the present humanitarian and economic crisis in the country, this theme is highly pertinent. 1 in 5 people in the flood-affected districts might need mental healthcare. People with mental disorders are vulnerable to stigma and human rights abuses. Some of the mental disorders are leading causes of illness and disability, and are responsible for immense suffering, premature death, and suicides. Mental healthcare is not just a public health issue; it is now widely recognized as a developmental issue.

The launching ceremony will be held at the auditorium of the M/O PD&SI and will be chaired by Federal Minister of PD&SI Ahsan Iqbal; the guest list includes WHO Country Rep Dr. Palitha Mahipala, Ministry of NHSRC (to add designation), Provincial ministries, Key development partners including UNICEF, Mental Health Academia and other relevant stakeholders.