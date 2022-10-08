Alvi calls for awareness on breast cancer

Islamabad : President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday called upon social media influencers to create awareness about the breast cancer and highlight the need for conducting regular self-examinations for its early detection.

The president, addressing the social media influencers here as part of the breast cancer awareness campaign, said the social media could prove an effective platform for creating awareness about the breast cancer and helping reduce the mortality rate in Pakistan caused by the deadly disease. He said if the breast cancer was detected at early stages, 99 per cent of its patients could be saved, and could live healthy and normal lives.

“If the cancer is detected at the 3rd and 4th stages, the 5-year survival rate is up to 86 per cent and 28 per cent respectively, which can be significantly higher if detected and treated at an early stage,” he added. The president highlighted that the breast cancer incidents were the highest in South Asia as compared to the other regions and were even higher in Pakistan due to lack of screening programmes in the country.

“Our country does not have the resources to provide clinical screening facilities to all the breast cancer patients across the country due to the small number of screening machines but the same function can be performed by the women themselves.

“If they find any growth in their breast areas or around it, they should immediately report and seek medical help,” he said. President Alvi said the incidents of breast cancer could be minimised by adopting a healthier lifestyle like regular exercise, a balanced diet, and avoiding smoking, alcohol and other drugs.

The president said women needed to be empowered in financial and economic terms, and provided space in the society and public places to enable them to perform all the routine functions without harassment, intimidation or fear. He said a harassment-free environment for women would help them contribute to the socioeconomic development of the country.

The president said the social media influencers should use creative means for spreading breast cancer awareness among the population, especially in small towns and rural areas. He added that creative images, videos and other products, which were made keeping in view cultural and social norms, could help spread the message of early detection, self-examination and seeking timely medical aid.

President Alvi said the taboo attached to the breast cancer needed to be removed by educating not only the females but also the male members of the population at all levels, including schools, colleges and universities. The president emphasised that according to Islamic teachings, women should breastfeed their babies for at least two years as according to the World Health Organization (WHO), children should not be fed even water or other food during the first six months.

He said proper nutrition for the mother and children during the first thousand days was important to avoid stunting. “Unfortunately, the stunting ratio in Pakistan is around 40 per cent which is extremely high, which reduces the mental and physical health of the child, besides reducing the productivity, efficiency and prosperity of the nation,” he added. He called upon the social media influencers to contribute to the efforts of Begum Samina Alvi, who had been instrumental in creating breast cancer awareness for four years.

With her committed efforts the rate of reporting of breast cancer cases at early stages had been increasing by 10 per cent every year, he added. The president said the successful awareness campaign regarding early detection and self-examination would reduce the burden on the public health system and help avoid chemotherapy, radiography and other expensive surgical interventions. Begum Samina Alvi, while speaking on the occasion, said early examination was the only way to control and reduce the incidents of breast cancer.

She said a well-thought-out and coordinated plan of action had been devised, besides sending letters to the prime minister, MNAs, MPAs, media, and all chambers of commerce across the country to become partners in the breast cancer awareness campaign, which would continue for throughout the year. Earlier, Oncologist Dr Fauzia Abdus Samad emphasised the need for living a healthier life and conducting self-examination and mammograms to diagnose the disease at its early stages and to get it treated while avoiding significant expenditures.