Motorists concerned over U-turn near IIU

Islamabad: The motorists have opined that a protected U-turn on Srinagar Highway near International Islamic University (IIU) can anytime pose serious threats to the vehicles moving on this busy road.

According to the details, the vehicular traffic coming from Zero Point and moving toward sector G-11 leaves little room for those who want to turn toward IIU due to high speed. As far as the construction of the U-turn is concerned, it has been built in line with the standards but violations of traffic rules by bike riders and motorists are often seen at this location which can cause any untoward incident. Some of the motorists who want to go to the IIU avoid using this U-turn and instead use the road coming from the Police Line.

The lack of overhead bridges for motorcyclists provides a lame excuse to them to come from the wrong side of the U-turn. The movement of motorcycles from the wrong side creates a dangerous scenario for the traffic. The civic agency has been constantly trying to make major roads signal free to ensure a smooth flow of traffic. It has also built protected U-turns at different locations to facilitate the flow of traffic. But the bike riders are posing threats to the vehicular traffic at these locations because many of them come from the wrong side and completely show disrespect to the traffic rules.

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has claimed that it has saved Rs7.5 billion by constructing three protected U-turns on the Srinagar Highway, which connects Islamabad and Rawalpindi with the Islamabad International Airport, as they have helped decrease the city’s traffic problems by 70%.