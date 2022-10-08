Dengue claims another life, 193 more cases from twin cities

Islamabad: The dengue fever outbreak that is continuously hitting the population in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi has claimed another life from Islamabad Capital Territory in the last 24 hours taking the total number of deaths caused by dengue fever in the federal capital this year to seven while three patients belonging to Rawalpindi have already died of the infection.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Friday has revealed that the seventh patient who died of dengue fever from Islamabad was a resident of Sohan. To date, as many as five patients have died of the infection in rural areas and two in urban areas of the federal capital.

According to details, dengue fever has so far claimed the lives of two patients from Rawat, one patient from Sohan, two patients from Tarlai, and one each from Sector F-7/4 and Sector I-8/2 in Islamabad.

It is important that another 193 individuals have tested positive for dengue fever from the twin cities in the last 24 hours of which 104 belong to Islamabad and 89 are residents of Rawalpindi district. The total number of confirmed dengue fever patients reported from the region got to 5,768 on Friday morning.

As many as 2,863 individuals belonging to the federal capital have so far confirmed positive for dengue fever while 2,905 patients have been reported from the Rawalpindi district and the number of patients being tested positive from the twin cities has been on a continuous increase.