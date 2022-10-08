Preventive measures to curb dengue ordered

LAHORE:Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Akhtar Malik has said that in a bid to prevent dengue next 15 days are very crucial in terms of preventive measures.

He asked to expedite legal action against habitual offenders of dengue SOPs and impose fine on them. No leniency will be tolerated in this regard, he added. The minister gave these directions while co-chairing a meeting of Provincial Dengue Control Committee along with Chief Secretary Abdullah Khan Sumbal held at Civil Secretariat here Friday which was attended amongst others by administrative secretaries. All commissioners and deputy commissioners attended the meeting through a video link. Secretary Health Dr Irshad Ahmad briefed the meeting in detail and said that upon violation of dengue SOPs 263 people were arrested and 1,064 FIRs registered against them.