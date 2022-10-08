 
Saturday October 08, 2022
By Our Correspondent
October 08, 2022

LAHORE:The sister of SSP Faisal Shahzad, serving as PSO (Personal Staff Officer) to IG Punjab, passed away. Her funeral prayer was offered last day after Isha prayer at 241 JB Mangwana Tehsil, Bhowana, Chiniot District, in which family members and close relatives were present.

