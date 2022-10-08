Qira’at contest

LAHORE:A grand Qira’at competition was held in connection with Ashra Rehmatulil Alameen (PBUH) at Alhamra Arts Centre, the Mall here on Friday. The students of different schools, colleges and madrassas participated in the competition. The participants of the competition were M Muzammil Riaz, M Ziauddin, Qari M Shahzad, M Abdul Wahab Ibrahim, M Rafiq Qasmi, Burhan Rasool, M Fayyaz, M Umair, M Qasim, Qari Zain ul Abideen, Syed M Khan Tosh, Zubair Ahmed bin Abdur Rahman, Akhtar Zaib bin Abdul Rahman, Naseerullah, Hafiz Zainul Hasan, Hafiz Umar Farooq and others. Shields and certificates were given to those who secured prominent positions in the recitation contest. Alhamra will continue the celebrations of Ashra Rahmatulil Alameen (PBUH) till the 12th of Rabiul Awwal.

Artworks: Punjab Minister for Youth Affairs Malik Taimoor Masood visited Alhamra Art Gallery and viewed artworks displayed in the exhibition based on the name of Holy Prophet (PBUH) on Friday. Malik Taimoor Masood was accompanied by Director Admin Syed Umair Hassan, Executive Director Alhamra Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi and other officials on this occasion. He appreciated the work of artists and congratulated Alhamra on this magnificent exhibition, saying that the love and respect of Holy Prophet (PBUH) is a true asset for any Muslim.