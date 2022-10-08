 
Saturday October 08, 2022
Lahore

Minister decides to resign

By Our Correspondent
October 08, 2022

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Natural Resources Latif Nazar has announced quitting ministry over personal reasons. In a statement, Latif Nazar said he was quitting ministry for

personal issues but would continue to serve as President PTI Faisalabad City. Latif Nazar was elected MPA on PTI ticket in 2018 general elections.

