People wait for Imran’s call: minister

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Local Government & Community Development Punjab Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed has said that millions of people of Punjab were eagerly waiting for the call of Imran Khan and as soon as the call is received, the PTI workers would come out from every village, street and corner of the province.

He was addressing the participants of the "Come Out For Pakistan" rally in Khanewal on Friday. He said that the people in the upcoming elections would totally reject the thieves of PDM who had ruined the life of a poor man. He said that each of the thieves would be held accountable by the PTI-led government.

Mian Mehmud said that Imran Khan's agenda was to make the country an Islamic welfare and self-sufficient state. He said that the only solution to all the current problems was the early holding of general elections. This rally was held in favour of Imran Khan's anticipated protest call. MPA Hamid Yar Haraj, former minister Ashraf Sohna, PTI leaders Masood Daha, Noreen Nishat Daha, Imran Dhool and Masood Chauhan were also leading the rally. Mehmood-ur-Rasheed had earlier laid foundation of development projects worth Rs2.38 billion in Khanewal. He also announced additional funds of Rs1 billion for Khanewal.

Later, while addressing a press conference, he said that the Punjab Cities Programme would relieve the city of Khanewal from sewage problems for 50 years. Answering a question, he said that steps would be taken to restore the Nishat Lake.