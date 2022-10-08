Renovation of KEMU’s Newton Hall discussed

LAHORE:A delegation of Friends of Mayo Hospital called on King Edward Medical University (KEMU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Mahmood Ayaz to discuss ongoing and new projects at Mayo Hospital and KEMU here on Friday.

CEO Mayo Hospital Prof Saqib Saeed, Registrar Dr Riyasat Ali, MS Mayo Hospital Dr Munir Ahmed, Director P&D Qasim Amin, Senior Editor Jang Group Wasif Nagi, Director Admin Shafiq Ahmed, Fatima Fazal from Friends of Mayo, Ambreen Irfan, Brig (retd) Shadab Ali Khan and Usman Tarar participated in the meeting. Topics like Human Resource Burn Unit, Training of Staff and Nurses, Master Plan, Renovation of North Surgical Ward including Renovation of King Edward's Newton Hall and original condition were discussed during the meeting. Vice-Chancellor King Edward Medical University Prof Mahmood Ayaz said that Friends of Mayo has a very important role in the renovation and restoration of Mayo Hospital.

Friends of Mayo President Fatima Fazal expressed interest in restoring King Edward's Newton Hall to its original form. Such buildings are an asset of the country, which must be looked after properly.

CEO Mayo Hospital Prof Saqib Saeed agreed to work together in further development work. MS Mayo Hospital Dr Munir Ahmed Malik said all possible support will continue for the development of King Edward and Mayo Hospital.