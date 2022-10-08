Floods damaged 0.234m acres cotton fields in S Punjab: minister

LAHORE:Cotton crop is very important for our national economy, said Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi, Provincial Minister for Agriculture here Friday.

Every year, October 7th is a special day celebrated at the international level regarding the cotton crop, which highlights its importance. Cotton is the only source of raw material for the textile industry worldwide and the purpose of celebrating this day is to address the challenges which are hindrance to increase cotton production and develop an effective plan to solve them. Therefore, this day is also being celebrated in Pakistan, he said.

About 60 percent of our country's exports are cotton-based, which earns a lot of foreign exchange. Pakistan is the fourth largest producer of cotton by the grace of Allah. Although the production of cotton has decreased in the last few years. But, the Punjab government is planning to increase the production of cotton as a top priority, he added. Due to the efforts of the Punjab government, during the year 2021-22, the area under cotton has increased by about 16 percent as compared to last year. But this year, 0.234 million acres of cotton were damaged due to floods in South Punjab, which reduced production. Apart from this, due to ongoing climatic changes and non-cultivation of approved varieties, production has also shown declining trend, the minister maintained.

The Punjab government is paying full attention to supply approved varieties of seeds to the farmers. “Currently, the process of cotton picking is continuing. Therefore, I want to send a message to my farmers with reference to this memorable day that they should give special attention to the clean picking of cotton so that it can be sold at good prices in the international market”, he added. He also asked all the stakeholders to give suggestions that would be useful to increase the yield of cotton. It would strengthen cotton industry in Pakistan and enhance exports, he concluded.

Prophet’s teachings: Tanzeem-e-Islami (TI) ameer Shujauddin Shaikh has emphasised that following the exemplary life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is the real remedy for all problems facing the Ummah.

Shujauddin while addressing a meeting on Friday said that holding of Seerah conferences and gatherings in Rabi ul Awwal is laudable but Muslims cannot attain dignity and honour in this world, nor succeed in the Hereafter without practicing Islam fully according to true teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH). Islam is not only a set of rituals but also a complete code of life, he added. Shujauddin lamented that the primary reason for Ummah’s disgrace and ignominy today is that we have failed to fulfill that responsibility which was given to us by the Prophet (PBUH).