Governor sends 20,000 ration packs for flood victims

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman on Friday sent trucks containing 20,000 ration packs organised by APTMA to help the flood victims.

Addressing a press conference at the Governor’s House on this occasion, the governor said that the top priority at this time is the rehabilitation of the flood victims. He said that the federal government was actively involved in relief activities in flood affected areas, coordinated efforts were being made in this regard. The Punjab province has also share in the relief goods being distributed by the federal government to the flood victims. He said that it was a matter of pride that the government as well as institutions, district administrations and welfare organisations had come together to help the flood victims.

Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that businessmen had always actively participated in public welfare works in every difficult hour and today, 20 trucks of relief goods were sent from Governor’s House here organised by APTMA to flood victims. He said that the doors of the Governor's House were open all the time for this charity. He said that Pakistan had been badly affected by the effects of climate change and recent floods in the country caused widespread destruction, millions of people were affected while thousands of people had lost their lives. The governor said that the universities had been instructed to send the items needed by the flood victims, including mosquito nets, tents and other items.

In response to a question, the governor said that the government’s focus was only on the rehabilitation of the victims. He said that this is not the time for politics but to help the flood victims. He said that being the federal representative and constitutional head of the province, it is his responsibility to inform the federal government about the problems faced by the people of the province.

He said that in this regard, various business delegations keep meeting him and he conveys their problems to the circles concerned. Patron-in-chief of APTMA Gohar Ijaz,

chairman and philanthropists were also present on this occasion.