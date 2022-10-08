HRCP demands protection of transgender people

LAHORE:The HRCP arranged a policy dialogue on Punjab transgender rights law at a local hotel here on Friday. Activists from various departments and organisations took part in the dialogue and demanded for protection, dignity and inclusivity of transgender.

Saroop Ijaz from Human Rights Watch said that the 2018 Act upheld a progressive and international legal perspective but it led to a heightened visibility for trans persons that unintentionally gave rise to violence. Researcher Mehlab Jameel pointed out that the Act was never about questions of anatomy, it aimed to provide dignity anprotection instead. A Punjab transgender rights law must also be followed by amendments in other laws for trans inclusivity, such as the Anti-Rape Act 2021, she said.

MPA Mehwish Sultana said NADRA must upscale its registration efforts to produce a more accurate and up-to-date population census, without which an adequate allocation of resources for the implementation of trans rights policies cannot take place.

Public health professional Dr Mehrub Moiz lauded the 2018 Act as an attempt to move towards decolonisation since trans identity had been criminalised by the 1871 Criminal Tribes Act. National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) official Affaf said that the commission had pushed for trans inclusivity at hospitals by writing to the Punjab health department to assign at least two beds for trans patients in every hospital across the province. Waqas Abid said the government is responsible for providing decent jobs, education and vocational training to trans persons.