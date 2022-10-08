Religious parties protest Transgender Act

LAHORE:Several religious parties led by Jamaat-e-Islami launched the protest movement against the Transgender Protection Bill, holding a rally on The Mall Friday and warned of staging a sit-in at Islamabad if government did not amend the law.

Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Siraj-ul-Haq who led the rally, warned government of leading a march towards Islamabad against the law, saying if people can besiege the federal capital for the sake of power, then why not sincere Muslims lay siege of the capital for protecting the Islamic ideology and social fabric of the society.

Addressing the participants at the conclusion of the rally, Sirajul Haq said religious scholars and sensible politicians have rejected the law terming it an attempt to legalise homosexuality, obscenity and nudity in the garb of protecting transgenders. Sirajul Haq lamented that ruling and opposition parties are secular in nature and blindly towing the western agenda in the name of legislation. He said PMLN, PTI, PPP and MQM are apparently at odds with each other but when it comes to the implementation of the western agenda, all four work hand in hand. “Let me make it clear that we are not against the rights of transgender. There are a total of three and a half thousand transgender in the country, if the government wants protection of their rights then give them jobs and basic needs. But legalizing homosexuality in the name of protecting transgender will never be allowed,” he said.

Siraj said the controversial law funded by Western NGOs is aimed at promoting homosexuality. He said millions of Muslims sacrificed their lives for Islamic Pakistan under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam and their generations will go to any extent to defend the ideological identity of the country. He warned that the law was passed as part of a conspiracy aimed at attacking the Islamic identity of the country, since it allows people to change their gender by just applying in NADRA, which is bound to issue them CNIC with the changed gender. He demanded that changing gender must be subjected to certification by a competent medical board. Allowing

people decide about their gender themselves would create chaos and vulgarity in the society. “Even the advanced countries like UK, European Union have not allowed such permission to their citizens. Such a law is there in America, but 32 states are opposing it,” he said. He demanded the PDM government, which includes religious parties, to immediately withdraw this law and pass the amendment bill presented by Jamaat-e-Islami in the Senate.