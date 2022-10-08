Cop among three injured in attack on bailiff

LAHORE:Three persons, including a police constable and two others, were injured after a party attacked a bailiff and police team coming to the house to vacate it on court orders in Factory Area on Friday.

Reportedly, in Gulistan Colony, Ghazi Road, Zeeshan, Nazir Jutt, Zafar Khan and Waqas of first party while Nazir, Kashif and Abdul Ghaffar of second party had a dispute over 10-marla and a civil suit was going in the court. The court gave decision in favour of the first party that escorted by bailiff and local police reached the spot for the implementation of the orders.

The second party resorted to firing and hurling bricks and stones. A trainee ASI Muhammad Amjad and seven police officials were present there. A police constable Muhammad Aslam received injury in head after being hit by a stone. Two persons identified as Abdul Ghaffar and Kashif received injuries. Police arrested Zeeshan Yousaf Butt, Nasir Saleem Butt, Waqas, Azmat Ullah and Zafar.

OFFICIAL INJURED: An official of Rangers was injured due to firing of the unidentified suspects in Batapur over an old enmity on Friday. Reportedly, the victim identified as Muhammad Awais was going somewhere when the unidentified suspects intercepted and opened fire at him. He received a bullet injury and was shifted to hospital. His brother Liaqat was also shot at and injured few days back. Police said that the initial investigations stated that he was attacked over old enmity.

ACCIDENTS: Around six people died, whereas 1,185 were injured in 1,115 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of this, 652 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 533 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site.

SHOT DEAD: A young man was shot dead by the unidentified suspects in Raiwind City on Friday. The victim identified as Hussain Jutt was going somewhere when the unidentified suspects intercepted and opened fire at him. The victim received bullet injury in his head and died. The unidentified suspects afterwards fled the scene. Police removed the body to morgue.