Greece migrant death toll rises to 23

ATHENS: The death toll from two migrant boat wrecks in Greek waters this week -- one of which prompted a dramatic cliffside rescue -- has climbed to at least 23, the coastguard said on Friday.

Five of the bodies were found at the island of Kythira, south of the Peloponnese peninsula, where a sailboat believed to have 95 people on board sank on Wednesday night, a coastguard spokesman told AFP.

The boat went down beneath a huge vertical cliff and survivors -- mainly from Iraq, Iran and Afghanistan -- were hauled to safety with ropes and a construction crane in a frantic pre-dawn operation amid gale-force winds early on Thursday. Adverse weather conditions hampered the search for more survivors on Friday.