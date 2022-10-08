Train kills two migrants in Serbia

BELGRADE: At least two migrants died after being hit by a train in southeastern Serbia, police said on Friday, in the latest fatal accident involving people travelling through the Balkan country.

The accident occurred as a group of migrants walked along rail tracks on Thursday night by the town of Pirot, near the border with Bulgaria, a local police spokesman told AFP. “It was dark and a freight train hit them... two people died as a result of their injuries,” said the spokesman on the condition of anonymity. Police were working to establish the identities and nationalities of the victims, the spokesman added, saying they believed they had been part of a larger group.