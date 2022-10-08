Spain riled by abusive chants targeting female students

MADRID: The backlash over male students at a Madrid university shouting obscenities at female students continued spreading on Friday in a sign of the widespread consensus in Spain over gender-based violence.
In a 30-second video clip filmed at night, a male voice can be heard screaming: “Bitches, come out of your rabbit holes: you´re nymphomaniac whores! I promise you´re all going to get fucked at the next bullfighting party!”
Then in a clearly-coordinated move, the blinds in at least 40 rooms in the male dorms are simultaneously raised, with the students -- three or four in each window -- cheering, making animal noises and shouting insults.
The incident, which took place at a college linked to Madrid´s Complutense University, was plastered across the Spanish media, sparking a backlash. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and his ministers expressed anger over the incident, lashing out at such “macho behaviour” and denouncing the trivialisation of “rape culture” that it represents.
