Solomons PM tells Australia no Chinese mly presence

SYDNEY: Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare said on Friday he has assured Australia that his nation will not allow a Chinese military presence in its territory.

The island nation has been at the centre of a diplomatic tussle in the southern Pacific Ocean between the United States, Australia and their allies on one side and an increasingly assertive China on the other.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese met Sogavare in Canberra on Thursday to smooth ties that have been frayed since the Solomons signed a security pact with Beijing this year -- a move that sparked fears of Chinese military presence in the region.

“About China, this is a sensitive issue we discussed and I assured Australia when I met with Anthony Albanese yesterday that we will not allow such to happen,” Sogavare said in a written reply to questions sent by AFP. Previously, however, Sogavare has said that China would be permitted to build wharves and airports -- which could be useful for both civilian and military purposes.